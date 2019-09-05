Nova (9-12) allowed six earned runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out one across 4.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Indians.

Nova was hit hard throughout the outing, allowing multiple baserunners in all five innings he appeared. After a strong six start stretch spanning July 22 to Aug. 24, Nova has come back to earth in his last two outings by allowing 10 earned runs and 19 hits across 8.1 innings. He now owns a 4.69 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 167 frames for the campaign and will draw his next start Tuesday against Kansas City.