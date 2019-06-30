White Sox's Ivan Nova: Hit with seventh loss
Nova (4-7) took the loss Saturday as the White Sox were downed 10-3 by the Twins, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.
The right-hander was taken deep twice including a two-run shot by Nelson Cruz in the first inning -- a blast that set the tone for the afternoon, as every Chicago pitchers who took the mound served up at least one homer. Nova will carry a 5.92 ERA and 62:25 K:BB through 94.1 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Tigers.
