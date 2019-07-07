Nova (4-7) allowed five hits and a walk in 5.2 innings of shutout baseball Sunday, striking out four and earning the win over the Cubs.

It was Nova's first scoreless outing of the season and he really needed it. The 32-year-old dropped his ERA from 5.92 to 5.58 in 100 innings this season. He allowed a double and a walk in the sixth inning before being removed with 95 pitches. Nova will take on the Royals in Kansas City next Tuesday after the All-Star break.