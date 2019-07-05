Nova is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Cubs at home.

After the White Sox's series opener with the Tigers was rained out Tuesday, Nova was initially pushed back to start the series finale Thursday. Manager Rick Renteria ultimately decided to alter the team's pitching schedule, instead turning to Reynaldo Lopez for Thursday's outing while Nova was handed the nod for Chicago's final game before the All-Star break. Nova has failed to turn in a quality start in any of his last seven outings but has at least averted disaster each time out, working at least five innings and giving up no more than four earned runs.