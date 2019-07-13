White Sox's Ivan Nova: No support in loss
Nova (4-8) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on 10 hits in six innings. He struck out four in the 5-1 loss to the Athletics.
Nova gave up three homers in the contest, while the White Sox didn't get on the board until the ninth inning. Nova's at a 5.60 ERA and 1.54 WHIP through 106 innings this year. The 32-year-old is expected to face the Royals on Wednesday, which is a matchup that could help get the right-hander back in the win column.
