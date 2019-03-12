White Sox's Ivan Nova: Not happy with results

Nova allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits while striking out four in Monday's game against Milwaukee.

Most pitchers find the positive in such a spring outing but not Nova, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. "Location wasn't there, command wasn't there," Nova said. "You want to do good. You want to get ready -- get ready the right way. Giving up runs isn't fun even in Spring Training." After a scoreless first inning, it all backed up on the right-hander. He was charged with a balk in the second inning, gave up a two-run home run in the third, then ceded a three-run bomb in the fourth and hit a batter. In two Cactus League starts, the 32-year-old Nova has allowed seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits.