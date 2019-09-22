Nova (11-12) allowed two runs on eight hits with zero walks and three strikeouts across five innings while earning a victory against the Tigers on Saturday.

It's marginal improvement, but Nova has been better lately and has won three straight decisions as a result. While Nova isn't limiting walks as he did when he pitched in Pittsburgh, his real problem is giving up so many hits. Nova leads the league in hits allowed, as opponents are batting .306 against him. He's also tossed up a career-high 30 home runs. Overall, Nova owns a 4.80 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 182 innings this season. He will make his last start Friday at home against the Tigers.