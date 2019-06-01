Nova (3-5) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out three over seven innings in a 5-2 loss to the Indians on Saturday.

Nova permitted just a fourth-inning unearned run in the first five frames but surrendered a solo homer to Carlos Santana in the sixth and a two-run homer to Leonys Martin in the seventh. The 32-year-old has been better in his last three starts, allowing seven earned runs over his last 19 innings, but has still struck out only eight over that span. The right-hander holds an ugly 6.24 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and a 40:18 K:BB in 66.1 innings. Next up for Nova is a road meeting Saturday against the Royals.