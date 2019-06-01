White Sox's Ivan Nova: Pitches well in defeat
Nova (3-5) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out three over seven innings in a 5-2 loss to the Indians on Saturday.
Nova permitted just a fourth-inning unearned run in the first five frames but surrendered a solo homer to Carlos Santana in the sixth and a two-run homer to Leonys Martin in the seventh. The 32-year-old has been better in his last three starts, allowing seven earned runs over his last 19 innings, but has still struck out only eight over that span. The right-hander holds an ugly 6.24 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and a 40:18 K:BB in 66.1 innings. Next up for Nova is a road meeting Saturday against the Royals.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...