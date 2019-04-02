White Sox's Ivan Nova: Pitches well in White Sox debut
Nova allowed one run on six hits with four strikeouts and a walk across seven innings in a no-decision against the Indians on Monday.
While his starting pitcher counterpart, Mike Clevinger, dazzled us with only one hit allowed and 12 strikeouts in seven scoreless innings, Nova more than held his own. Nova won't strikeout a lot of batters, but he also walks very few, and that helps in the WHIP and ERA categories. Keep in mind, though, that over the last couple seasons, Nova has dominated in April and then struggled in May and other parts of the year. He is 5-3 with a 2.33 ERA in his final 12 April outings.
More News
-
