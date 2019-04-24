White Sox's Ivan Nova: Roughed up for nine runs
Nova (0-3) took the loss against the Orioles on Tuesday by allowed nine runs on 11 hits over four innings. He struck out four and walked three.
Nova gave up one run through the first two frames but fell apart during the third and fourth innings. The 32-year-old has now yielded 15 runs on 22 hits in his last two starts, which came against the non-powerhouse offenses of Detroit and Baltimore. Nova lines up to start next versus the Tigers on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran