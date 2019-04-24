Nova (0-3) took the loss against the Orioles on Tuesday by allowed nine runs on 11 hits over four innings. He struck out four and walked three.

Nova gave up one run through the first two frames but fell apart during the third and fourth innings. The 32-year-old has now yielded 15 runs on 22 hits in his last two starts, which came against the non-powerhouse offenses of Detroit and Baltimore. Nova lines up to start next versus the Tigers on Sunday.