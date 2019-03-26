White Sox's Ivan Nova: Secures No. 4 spot in rotation

Nova is slated to serve as the fourth starter for the White Sox at the beginning of the regular season, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.

Nova will start the year behind Carlos Rodon, Reynaldo Lopez and Lucas Giolito in the starting rotation. Nova is slated to toe the rubber for the first time in 2019 against the Royals on Sunday.

