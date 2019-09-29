Nova allowed one runs on three hits and two walks over five innings during Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers. He had four strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander delivered five scoreless frames and returned for the sixth inning, but he was removed after loading the bases on two singles and a walk. Nova was in line for the win until Alex Colome blew the save in the ninth inning. The 32-year-old finishes his 2019 season on a strong note and now has a 4.72 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 114:47 K:BB across 187 innings.