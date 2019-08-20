Nova (9-9) picked up the win against the Twins on Monday, giving up two earned runs on 10 hits over 5.1 innings, striking out two and walking one as the White Sox prevailed 6-4.

He had to work out of trouble a lot thanks to the 10 hits, but the right-hander managed to limit the damage and emerge with his ninth win of the season. Nova has been on a roll of late, as he's now remarkably yielded just four earned runs over his last 44.1 innings, bringing his ERA down from 5.49 to 4.47 over that stretch. He'll have his next chance to keep it going in a Saturday home matchup against the Rangers.