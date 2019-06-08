White Sox's Ivan Nova: Stikes out six in no decision
Nova took a no decision Friday against the Royals after allowing four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six through 5.1 innings of work.
The 32-year-old had only give up one run against Kansas City in May, but Friday was a different story. Nova started off strong, retiring his first six batters until Nicky Lopez broke it up with a leadoff double in the third. Overall, Nova looked solid through five innings and carried a 2-1 lead into the sixth, when he allowed three consecutive hits including a double by Adalberto Mondesi to tie the game, 2-2. He then struck out Jorge Soler but walked Ryan O'Hearn, who would be his final batter of the night. The right-hander will carry a 6.28 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 46:19 K:BB into a Thursday showdown with the Yankees.
