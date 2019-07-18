White Sox's Ivan Nova: Struggles in loss
Nova (4-9) was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Royals after surrendering six runs on six hits and five walks with two strikeouts over 4.2 innings.
Nova got off to a messy start by giving up a pair of runs with four hits and a walk in the first inning. The 32-year-old settled down until his fifth and final frame, when he allowed three straight two-out walks and a two-run single to Jorge Soler to hand the Royals a 5-0 lead. Nova was pulled after 84 pitches and replaced by Jace Fry, who surrendered the final run charged to Nova on a single by Jorge Soler. It was a rare outing for Nova, who issued a season-high five walks. The right-hander has walked more than two batters just four times in 20 starts this year and owns a 5.86 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 72:31 K:BB. He'll look to bounce back during a home matchup against Miami on Monday.
