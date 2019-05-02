White Sox's Ivan Nova: Takes no-decision in nightcap
Nova allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings in a 7-6 win over the Orioles in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader.
Nova surrendered a pair of home runs and has permitted six over the last two games. He was marginally better Wednesday than during his last start when he allowed nine runs over four innings. The right-hander has allowed at least five runs in four of his six starts, and Nova's 8.33 ERA is last among all qualified starters. Next up for Nova is a road meeting Tuesday against the Indians.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...