Nova allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings in a 7-6 win over the Orioles in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Nova surrendered a pair of home runs and has permitted six over the last two games. He was marginally better Wednesday than during his last start when he allowed nine runs over four innings. The right-hander has allowed at least five runs in four of his six starts, and Nova's 8.33 ERA is last among all qualified starters. Next up for Nova is a road meeting Tuesday against the Indians.