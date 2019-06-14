White Sox's Ivan Nova: Takes no-decision
Nova took a no-decision in Thursday's win over the Yankees, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five through 5.2 innings.
The 32-year-old held his former Yankees team to one run over six innings earlier this season, but he couldn't make it happen this time. Nova handed the Yankees a 2-0 lead in the second inning thanks to a wild pitch and an RBI single Clint Frazier. Then in the fourth, he gave up a two-run homer to Brett Gardner. Luckily, the White Sox worked their way out of the 4-0 deficit, but Nova left the game with the score still tied, 4-4. It's been a rough June for the right-hander, who's coughed up 11 runs in 18 innings. He'll carry a 6.28 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB into a Tuesday matchup against the Cubs.
