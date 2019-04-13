Nova (0-2) took the loss Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings against the Yankees.

Nova posted six scoreless innings, then was removed after allowing a Gleyber Torres single to open the seventh. The 32-year-old has compiled a 5.28 ERA and 1.30 WHIP along with a 11:3 K:BB and is scheduled to face Detroit on Thursday.