White Sox's Ivan Nova: Throwing strikes

Nova allowed one unearned run on three hits while striking out five over 5.2 innings Thursday against Texas.

Nova threw 78 pitches (52 strikes) and is expected to get one more spring start next Tuesday. The 32-year-old right-hander lived on the edges of the strike zone once again and has not issued a walk in 16 spring innings. "I'm ready to go right now. I told you guys the other day I'm ready to go," Nova told Scott Merkin of MLB.com. "I feel really good. I felt really good last time. I repeated the same work and it paid off again. I feel strong. I was able to locate my ball the way I wanted to, both sides of the plate, righties and lefties. A good day overall." Nova is on schedule to start he third game of the season, March 31, in Kansas City.