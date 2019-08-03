Nova allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings Friday night against the Phillies. He didn't factor into the decision.

Nova surrendered a solo home run in the third inning, though it would be the only run he'd surrender in his outing. The 32-year-old right-hander has yielded just one run in each of his last three outings, and he owns a 5.10 ERA with 85 strikeouts across 130.2 innings this season.