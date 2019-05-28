Nova allowed one run on six hits while striking out two over five innings in Monday's game against Kansas City that was suspended after five innings with the score tied 1-1.

Nova will get a no-decision when the game is completed Tuesday afternoon at 4:10 pm. Other than a poor performance against the Jays on May 17, Nova has been good of late. Three of his previous four starts have been quality ones, and Monday's was headed in that direction. He'll get his second start of the week Saturday at home against the Indians.