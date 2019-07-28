Nova (6-9) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Twins, allowing one unearned run on two hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.

Fantasy GMs who rolled the dice on Nova this week as a streaming option were amply rewarded, as including Monday's complete game against the Marlins, the right-hander went 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA, 0.47 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB in 15 innings. Nova will look to keep his momentum going in his next outing Friday in Philadelphia.