Nova allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out one across five innings Tuesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Nova's lone earned run came on a solo home run by Kyle Schwarber, the first batter he faced in the game. From there, he held the Cubs without an extra-base hit despite generating just three swinging strikes. Even after the strong performance, Nova has a 6.01 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 82.1 innings for the campaign. He'll draw his next start in a tough environment on Sunday, traveling to Texas to take on the Rangers.