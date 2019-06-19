White Sox's Ivan Nova: Works five innings
Nova allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out one across five innings Tuesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.
Nova's lone earned run came on a solo home run by Kyle Schwarber, the first batter he faced in the game. From there, he held the Cubs without an extra-base hit despite generating just three swinging strikes. Even after the strong performance, Nova has a 6.01 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 82.1 innings for the campaign. He'll draw his next start in a tough environment on Sunday, traveling to Texas to take on the Rangers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal