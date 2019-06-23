Nova (3-6) allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk in six innings Sunday, striking out six and taking the loss against Texas.

Most of the damage against Nova came during a four-run second inning where he allowed a pair of homers to Tim Federowicz and Danny Santana. Oddly enough his season ERA actually dropped from 6.01 to 5.91. On top of that, his 58:24 K:BB doesn't inspire much confidence either. Nova will face a lethal Twins lineup at home on Saturday.