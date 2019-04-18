Nova allowed six runs on 11 hits with three strikeouts and no walks across 6.1 innings during a no-decision against the Tigers on Thursday.

In one way, this was a typical Nova start, as he threw 60 strikes on 88 pitches and didn't walk a batter, but he was also hit hard. The 11 hits he allowed was a season high. Nova has been hot and cold this season, as he's either allowed one run or more than five runs in each of his four outings. Unfortunately, it doesn't average out to good numbers, as he is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 21.2 innings. His next start is expected to be on the road against the Orioles on Tuesday.