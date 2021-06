Fry (back) was activated off the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Fry has been out all year following offseason back surgery. He's looked good in 12 rehab appearances, posting a 2.08 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in 13 innings, but he'll remain in the minors for now while awaiting his next chance at the big-league level.