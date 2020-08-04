Fry allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in Monday's 6-4 win over the Brewers.

Fry was one of six relievers used after starter Carlos Rodon (shoulder) was removed after two innings. He earned a hold despite allowing three runners, two of which scored after he was removed. It was the second straight game that the left-hander was nicked. He allowed three runs, three hits and a home run in his previous outing. Fry has an 11.25 ERA in four appearances.