Fry allowed a run and a hit to the only batter he faced in the eighth inning of Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Rays.

Fry entered after starter Lucas Giolito allowed a leadoff double in the eighth inning and became a victim of bad luck. Tampa Bay's Joey Wendle hit what looked like a routine grounder, but an infield shift backfired and Yolmer Sanchez was unable to make a play. That Fry was entrusted with a high-leverage situation is noteworthy, but it was the second straight appearance in which he's entered in the eighth inning. He still remains part of the end-game picture, along with Juan Minaya and Luis Avilan.