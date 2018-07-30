Fry (0-2) allowed three runs on two hits without getting a batter out and was tagged with the loss in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Fry was championed as one possible closer in a committee of closers after the White Sox traded Joakim Soria, but his first opportunity since the deal was not a good look on his part. "It was a good test for him, but it didn't work out," manger Rick Renteria told Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune. "Jace has a good approach, (but) you've got to command the zone." Five of Fry's eight pitches were strikes, but commanding the zone also means putting balls in proper locations within the zone and that didn't happen. The left-hander had been one of the team's better setup men for a couple of months, and he may other closing chances, but Fry's ERA since July 1 stands at 13.50.