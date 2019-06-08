Fry (1-2) took the loss Friday against the Royals after recording two outs with two runs on one hit and a walk.

Fry gave up a four-pitch leadoff walk to Billy Hamilton to start the bottom half of the seventh inning in relief for Evan Marshall. The 25-year-old then surrendered a go-ahead RBI single to Adalberto Mondesi before getting replaced by Juan Minaya. Fry, who has struggled this season as a middle reliever for the White Sox, owns a 5.79 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 27:17 K:BB through 28 appearances.