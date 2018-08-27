Fry tossed 0.2 innings, allowing no runs while striking out one as he picked up the save Sunday against Detroit.

Fry entered the game with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning, but he managed to escape the jam without allowing a run to cross the plate. With Nate Jones (forearm) still on the disabled list, Fry appears to serve as one of the top options for save opportunities, along with Xavier Cedeno. Fry owns a 3.95 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 59 punchouts over 41 frames out of the bullpen this season.