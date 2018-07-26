Fry could close for the White Sox after the team traded Joakim Soria to the Brewers on Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Merkin guesses Fry is going to get a "serious look" in the ninth-inning role. The left-hander ran into some trouble just before the All-Star break, but his overall body of work is impressive, with the peripherals painting Fry as one of the top lefty relievers in baseball so far this season (11.3 K/9, 0.30 HR/9, 2.27 FIP). Also working in Fry's favor: Nate Jones (arm) is on the DL and recently suffered a setback, and the other healthy options in the Chicago bullpen are entirely underwhelming.