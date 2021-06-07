Fry (back) has made five appearances for Triple-A Charlotte since beginning a rehab assignment May 27, working five scoreless, no-hit frames while striking out seven and walking four.

As Fry's excellent numbers attest, the White Sox are confident with how the lefty is progressing in his recovery from a microdiscetomy during the offseason. Fry cleared an important milestone in the recovery process over the weekend by pitching on back-to-back days for Charlotte, which could foreshadow a return from the 60-day injured list in the new near future.