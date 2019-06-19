Fry struck out the lone batter he faced and combined with Evan Marshall to pitch a scoreless eighth inning in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.

Fry was activated off the injured list Tuesday and entered to face the left-handed hitting Kyle Schwarber. He's thrived as a lefty-specialist in the past and could return to that role now that the White Sox have capable setup men in Marshall and Aaron Bummer.