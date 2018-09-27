White Sox's Jace Fry: Gives up homer, take loss Wednesday
Fry (2-3) was the game opener Wednesday and tagged with the loss after giving up a run on two hits and a walk to the Indians.
Fry was the first in a string of relievers used on a bullpen day for the White Sox. He gave up a leadoff home run to Francisco Lindor and things went downhill from there, as Cleveland built up a 10-0 lead after six innings. There are no plans to convert Fry into a starter, and, to the contrary, the left-hander will enter 2019 spring training as a possible closer.
