Fry struck out four and walked one over 1.2 scoreless innings Monday against the Giants.

This was Fry's best effort of the spring, but his ERA remains an unacceptable 10.29 over seven innings. The left-hander has allowed multiple runs in three of his eight appearances. An optimist will see Monday's box score and think the left-hander is dialed in against major-league hitters in the final week of camp, but a few more outings like Monday are needed to bring the pessimists around. Fry came out of nowhere to be a high-leverage reliever during the second half of 2018 and will need to pitch more like he did Monday to return in that role.