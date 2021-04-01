The White Sox placed Fry (back) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Fry will be eligible to come off the IL next week, but he's expected to require more time beyond that to make a full recovery from the microdiscectomy he required during the offseason. Once available, he'll give the White Sox a third lefty option out of the bullpen behind Aaron Bummer and Garrett Crochet.
