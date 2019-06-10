Fry was placed on the injured list Monday due to left shoulder soreness.

This could help explain Fry's recent struggles, as the southpaw has allowed four runs while posting a 1:4 K:BB in 2.2 innings (four appearances) since the start of June. It remains to be seen how long Fry will be sidelined; the move is retroactive to Saturday, making the southpaw eligible to return June 18, should he prove ready. Monday's starter, Odrisamer Despaigne, was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.

