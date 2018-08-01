Manager Rick Renteria feels Fry will learn from his blown save and is confident the left-hander has the stuff to close out games, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Fry was granted Chicago's first save chance following the trade of Joakim Soria to the Brewers and flamed out in a loss to the Blue Jays. "I think that he's one of those kids that that's not going to affect him," Renteria said. "He's going to learn from [Sunday's] outing, knowing him. It was a good test for him, and it didn't work out. But he certainly has, I think, the stuff to be able to do it." The White Sox don't have anything to lose by getting Fry back into a similar situation, so that he can apply the lessons he learned will only help the team. Mostly, Renteria wants to see Fry locate his pitches within the zone better.

