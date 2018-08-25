White Sox's Jace Fry: Misses out on save
Fry allowed two hits and struck out two over 1.1 innings in Friday's 6-3 win over the Tigers.
Fry was closing in on what would have been his third save, but was replaced with no men on base after getting the first out of the ninth inning. It could be that the 27 pitches Fry had thrown was at his upper limit, so manager Rick Renteria had Juan Minaya mop up. Fry deserves to close out games and has been nasty during the month of August, striking out 16 of the 32 batters faced.
