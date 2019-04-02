Fry allowed two runs on a hit and a walk while pitching a third of an inning in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Indians.

Fry was entrusted to shepherd a 3-1 lead into the ninth inning but for the second time in two outings gave up runs. He was credited with a hold, so there's that. The left-hander emerged in the bullpen last season with gaudy strikeout numbers (12.3 K/9), but Fry has walked nine batters across 10.1 innings during spring training and the regular season.