Fry gave up one hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Yankees.

The southpaw continues to dominate in August, posting a 1.69 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and eye-popping 20:3 K:BB through 10.2 innings to go along with a win, three saves and four holds in 13 appearances. While Fry may not lock down exclusive rights to the closer role for the White Sox down the stretch, he figures to be a very important part of their late-inning relief crew.