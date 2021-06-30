Fry's agency, Northwest Sports Management Group, announced Wednesday that its client will be called up from Triple-A Charlotte.

The White Sox will likely confirm the transaction prior to Wednesday's game against the Twins. Fry has yet to pitch for the big club in 2021 after opening the season on the 60-day injured list while recovering from offseason back surgery, but the southpaw has been make regular appearances in the minors for more than a month and looks to be healthy again. Over his 13 outings at Charlotte spanning 14 innings, Fry has posted a 1.93 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB.