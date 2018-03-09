Fry was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After missing all of the 2016 season recovering from his second Tommy John surgery, Fry moved to the bullpen in 2017 and pitched well enough at Double-A Birmingham to earn a September call-up to the big leagues. His 6.2 innings there were ugly, as he gave up eight earned runs while walking five and striking out just three. He'll attempt to get back on track with Charlotte and could be in contention for another call-up later this season.