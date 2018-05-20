White Sox's Jace Fry: Picks up third hold
Fry pitched 1.1 scoreless innings in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
Fry started the eighth inning and pitched into the ninth inning, setting up the save chance for closer Nate Jones and registering his third hold in six appearances. This was just the second time Fry's appeared in a high-leverage spot and the first time he's pitched in the ninth inning of a game. The 24-year-old left-hander has retired 22 of 24 batters faced and has not allowed a hit over 7.1 innings.
