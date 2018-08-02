White Sox's Jace Fry: Pitches in eighth inning
Fry recorded the first out of the eighth inning Thursday against the Royals, earning his 11th hold.
It was a high-leverage spot -- starter Reynaldo Lopez put the tying runs on base to begin the frame. Still, it was interesting to see manager Rick Renteria turn to Fry in that spot (to face Alex Gordon) and not longtime lefty specialist Luis Avilan. Avilan eventually got the save for Chicago. It adds a degree of uncertainty to this back-end picture, but Fry's peripherals are favorable and it's probably worth holding him in most leagues until this situation plays itself out.
