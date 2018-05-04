Fry was called up by the White Sox on Friday.

Fry will be utilized out of the bullpen during his time in the big leagues. Over 6.2 innings of relief with Triple-A Charlotte this spring, he's logged an impressive 1.35 ERA and 0.48 WHIP with an 11:0 K:BB. In a corresponding move, the club optioned Juan Minaya to the minors.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories