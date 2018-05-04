White Sox's Jace Fry: Recalled from Charlotte
Fry was called up by the White Sox on Friday.
Fry will be utilized out of the bullpen during his time in the big leagues. Over 6.2 innings of relief with Triple-A Charlotte this spring, he's logged an impressive 1.35 ERA and 0.48 WHIP with an 11:0 K:BB. In a corresponding move, the club optioned Juan Minaya to the minors.
