Fry pitched a clean ninth inning and struck out two to record the save Sunday against the White Sox.

Fry has been dominant in 8.1 innings this season -- he's allowed no hits and walked only two -- which has helped him earn a high leverage role with the White Sox. While it was surprising to see him get a save chance Sunday, it almost certainly was because of his platoon advantage against Nomar Mazara and Joey Gallo, both of whom came to bat in the ninth inning. Regardless, the White Sox closer situation remains incredibly unclear to the frustration of many fantasy owners, and it will only get worse if Fry continues to get opportunities against left-handed heavy lineups.