Fry struck out both batters he faced while recording a two-out save Sunday against the Royals.

Manager Rick Renteria used a mix and match approach to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning, bringing on Thyago Vieira to face the leadoff hitter before Fry was summoned to retire the final two. With Nate Jones (forearm) still out, the White Sox don't have a clear front runner for saves and could realistically use this type of rotation until he returns. Fry could continue to see the occasional save opportunity, though his usage in that role will likely be matchup dependent.