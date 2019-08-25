White Sox's Jace Fry: Returns from paternity leave
The White Sox reinstated Fry (personal) from the paternity list Sunday.
Fellow reliever Jose Ruiz was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers to open up a spot on the active roster for Fry. The lefty was only away from the team for two days and should be available out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale with Texas.
